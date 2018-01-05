Liberia: Weah Represents the Liberian Story

The Chairman of the opposition Liberty Party Benjamin Sanvee says President-elect George M. Weah is the only true representation of the story of the Liberian people.

"Opportunities are presented to people who get it, because no one is more than their friend, it is only blessing that separates the President- elect from every other person", says the youthful LP chairman, who along with his party's Vice Standard Bearer Harrison Karnwea, and Campaign CEO, businessman Musa Hassan Bility, lent their support to Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change in the December 26 run-off election that saw the ex-soccer icon rise to the Presidency.

Speaking Thursday, 4th January when he appeared on Prime Morning Drive, a live broadcast talk show hosted by Prime FM in Monrovia, Sanvee says George Weah's story is a Liberian story because the people themselves have raised their President.

He says a huge trunk of the country's population has followed the President-elect, while members of the opposition bloc have tried everything possible to deny him from reaching the nation's highest office, but notes that Weah deserves the opportunity to be President, and this is something that speaks to his tenacity.

He reflects on earlier acquaintance with the President-elect while serving as youth advisor to now jailed former President Charles Ghankay Taylor, saying, "When I became youth advisor to President Charles Taylor, I had always talked with George Weah, I knew him; we always had discussions, even at the time where we both were running against each other in the senatorial race, where he emerged as winner, I personally called him and said you got the people, this is the kind of person that this President is."

According to Sanvee, leadership is not about having more ideas, but someone who can better deliver, stressing that a leader should have a steady hand.

"I am placing a bet on George Weah that, this man that I know, and what he had said to me personally, I do know that there is a thing in him that he has to succeed, that is why in my endorsement message, I said to him, do not let the Liberian people down."

The LP Chair continues that often leaders, who receive popular mandate from the electorate, are expected to deliver, and Liberians cannot afford to lose six years, adding that the Weah Presidency represents youth in their early thirties so it's time that the country regains lost opportunities.

President-elect Weah, 51, who comes from one of Liberia's densely populated slum communities to rise to national and international prominence is an epitome of the daily struggle of ordinary Liberians for survival in a country where more than 80 percent of the citizens live on less than a dollar.

Grinding poverty is visible here, so are swelling expectations that the rise to prominence of the man with humble beginning, will deliver economic salvation.