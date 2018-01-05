Liberia: Gwetamue Public School Wants Instructors On GOL Payroll

The Principal of the Gwetamue Public School in Suakoko District, Bong County is calling on the government of Liberia to come to the aid of the school, complaining that majority of his instructors are not on government payroll. In an interview with the NewDawn's Bong County Correspondent in Gwetamue over the weekend, Mr. Michael Togbah outlined challenges facing the institution.

He says majority of his instructors have not been on government payroll since 2008. Mr. Togbah notes that the school currently has an enrolment of a little over 200 students for academic 2017/2018, saying it is far beyond previous enrolments. Of the 10 teachers assigned at the School, Mr. Togbah alarms that only three are currently on government payroll. He describes the situation as an embarrassment to the smooth operation of the school.

The Gwetamue Public School principal is meanwhile calling on the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education, Gbarnga Office to put the remaining teachers on Payroll. The Gwetamue Public School was constructed by DU-JAR Liberia and turned over to the government of Liberia in 2008 for full operations.

At the dedicatory ceremony on February 8, 2008, President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf is said to have pledged US$10,000 to the administration of the school as a means of jumpstarting academic activities. But Mr. Togbah claims that the school is yet to receive said amount pledged by the president since 2008. He appeals to President Sirleaf to make the money available as she gears up to hand over the presidency this month.