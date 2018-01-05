5 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Gwetamue Public School Wants Instructors On GOL Payroll

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

The Principal of the Gwetamue Public School in Suakoko District, Bong County is calling on the government of Liberia to come to the aid of the school, complaining that majority of his instructors are not on government payroll. In an interview with the NewDawn's Bong County Correspondent in Gwetamue over the weekend, Mr. Michael Togbah outlined challenges facing the institution.

He says majority of his instructors have not been on government payroll since 2008. Mr. Togbah notes that the school currently has an enrolment of a little over 200 students for academic 2017/2018, saying it is far beyond previous enrolments. Of the 10 teachers assigned at the School, Mr. Togbah alarms that only three are currently on government payroll. He describes the situation as an embarrassment to the smooth operation of the school.

The Gwetamue Public School principal is meanwhile calling on the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education, Gbarnga Office to put the remaining teachers on Payroll. The Gwetamue Public School was constructed by DU-JAR Liberia and turned over to the government of Liberia in 2008 for full operations.

At the dedicatory ceremony on February 8, 2008, President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf is said to have pledged US$10,000 to the administration of the school as a means of jumpstarting academic activities. But Mr. Togbah claims that the school is yet to receive said amount pledged by the president since 2008. He appeals to President Sirleaf to make the money available as she gears up to hand over the presidency this month.

Liberia

Anatomy of Failed Campaign - Significant Boakai Character Weakness

Just Days Before the Runoff election, after weeks of uncertainty and court battle, George Weah outfoxed Vice President… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.