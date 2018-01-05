5 January 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Local Clinic Suffers Drug Shortage in Bong

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

A severe drug shortage has hit the Janyea Clinic, a local clinic in Bong County Electoral District #2. Our correspondent says the Registered Nurse at the clinic Madam Sarah Voyea complains during interview with the NewDawn that they have been short of essential drugs for more than four months.

She says for the past four months, they have engaged health officials in the county on several occasions, but they are yet to make any intervention to ensure drugs are available for residents.

Madam Voyea says the current situation at the health facility continues to create serious embarrassment for staff assigned there. She says as a result of the shortage of drugs, they are now constrained to write prescriptions for patients that go to the clinic for medication.

She says patients have to take their prescriptions to various drug stores either in Gbenequelleh or Gbarnga, the county capital. But she observes that patients receiving prescription papers do not have the economic power to purchase their drugs. As such, she explains further that they are constrained to keep returning to the clinic with the same sickness.

The Janyea Clinic Registered Nurse also told our correspondent that the shortage of drugs is causing residents in the area to be accusing local health attendants at the clinic of allegedly selling the drugs. Madam Voyea names paracetamol, worm medicines and others as few of the many drugs that they lack at the Janyea Clinic.

Liberia

Anatomy of Failed Campaign - Significant Boakai Character Weakness

Just Days Before the Runoff election, after weeks of uncertainty and court battle, George Weah outfoxed Vice President… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.