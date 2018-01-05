Liberia: WAEC's Exam Cheats Busted in Bomi

Two re-sitter candidates, ages 30 and 39, have been arrested at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Regional Building in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, northwestern Liberia, for allegedly falsifying documents.

Another account put the number at four but eyewitnesses narrate to The New Dawn that suspects William R. Johnson and Frank M. Karmo were arrested Tuesday, 2nd January, day of the re-sitter's examinations after WAEC examiners discovered that documents they presented were not theirs.

Sources also revealed that the two individuals purportedly used WAEC re-sitter's documents belonging to two unidentified persons whose photographs were attached.

The document serves as a precondition for qualified candidates to rewrite the examinations. Candidates without such instrument are barred from entering the examination hall.

This paper establishes that all those rewriting the WAEC examinations are candidates with deficiencies in some of the required subjects such as Mathematics, English and Science, respectively. At least 800 candidates in such category re-sat Tuesday's exams administered outside Monrovia.

Following their arrest, suspects Karmo and Johnson were later taken to the Liberia National Police depot in Bomi County, northwest of Liberia for investigation.

This writer, who was in Tubmanburg when the incident happened, saw the two suspects at the police depot writing statements about what they know about the fraudulent documents.

However, when contacted on the probe, both LNP investigators and WAEC Chief Examiner Madam Julius Tito remained tightlipped.If found culpable after preliminary probe, the suspects would be taken to the Tubmanburg Magisterial Court for prosecution. The incident is the first at the WAEC National Building in Bomi County.

Liberian 12th graders are transitioning from the Liberia Senior High School Exams to the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations or WASSCE, to get the country on par with the regional Council, which includes Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria.

The WASSCE is expected to be administered across the country in April.