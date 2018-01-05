Liberia: Job Is Not My Worry

As usual in politics whenever change of leadership is imminent, public officials jostle and worry about losing offices, such is the evolving reality in Liberia with the election of President George Weah to succeed President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Many persons in and out of government are trooping to President Weah's Coalition for Democratic Change headquarters daily in the Monrovia's suburb of Congo Town to secure employment or maintain current posts.

But one person, who seems not worried at all, is Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman as he tells The New Dawn in an interview that maintaining his job is not his worry, but impacting lives thru his public service.

According to the Police IG, his focus has been to ensure conduct of peaceful elections in the country that enabled citizens to exercise their franchise in choosing their next President, saying, "Maintaining my job is not my worry."

Speaking Thursday, 4 January on the grounds of the National Elections Commission during certification ceremony of President-elect George Weah and his Vice Jewel Howard Taylor, and 66 Representatives of the 54th Liberian Legislature, Col. Coleman stresses that maintaining peace in Liberia is not a Gregory Coleman's thing, but a responsibility of every Liberian.

However, he vows that whether on or off stage, he will continue to play his role as a Liberian citizen in maintaining the peace.Giving credits to his officers and other security apparatus that were deployed across the country during first and second rounds of elections, the IG brags that Liberia had the most peaceful elections not only in Africa, but the world at large.

Asked if he wanted allotment increased for the police, Col. Coleman expresses hope that the economy will improve, which will lead to corresponding improvement of every ministry and agency of government.

Since his inception less than a year as Inspector General of Police, Col. Coleman has brought enormous improvements to the LNP both infrastructural and professionally, restoring public image of the force.