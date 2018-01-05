Liberia: Inchr Caution President-Elect Weah Against Human Rights Violation

Monrovia — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights has cautioned President- elect George Weah against Human Rights violation during his tenure as Liberia's President.

The INCHR, in a statement issued Thursday, said Mr. Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) should not use the popular voices of Liberians to mete gross Human Rights violation against citizens.

According to INCHR, Weah as President-elect should see the need to ensure that the rights and basic freedom of every Liberians are protected.

"The Commission wants Amb. Weah and the CDC to use the popular will and mandate of the people to the full enjoyment and protection of their human rights and basic freedom," the statement said.

The commission also lauded Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and the Unity Party for acknowledging and accepted defeat, describing their move as "a mature and civilized optical practice".

"The Commission also says a big thank you for your civilized and matured participation and acceptance of the Liberian people decision emanating from the December 26 run-off election," it said.

At the same time, the Commission wants the President-elect to be reminded that the gains Liberia has made in upholding democratic governance, rule of law and human rights can never be back rolled.

INCHR further assured the incoming chief executive that it stands prepared to support any government that is committed to the protection and promotion of human rights, but at the same time hold any government's responsible for attempting to trample on the rights of Liberians and residents.

The protection and promotion of human rights according to INCHR, are "sacred duties of any civilize and democratic government" and thus deal with civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights.

"Therefore, government as duty bearer must play the lead without any precondition," it said.

At the same time, the INCHR wants outgoing Vice President Joseph Boakai and all other politicians to note that their expertise and experience are needed in moving the country forward, adding, they should be willing to contribute whenever call upon.

The commission named as a patriotic call and duty for all Liberians to be prepared in answering at all times, "rather than reverting to inimical actions like those seen following the 1985 elections and the closing stages of President Taylor reign."

INCHR then expressed conviction that the rule of law and respect for human rights would be the governing barometer of the country's maturing democracy.

The INCHR has also commended Liberians for electing what it calls democratically elected President to head Liberia.