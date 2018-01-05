Mauritius: Fishermen to Obtain Financial Assistance to Purchase Canotte

press release

The Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping is implementing a scheme to provide financial assistance to registered fishermen/ Fishermen Cooperative Societies for the purchase of Canotte for off-lagoon fishing.

Financial assistance in the form of a grant of 50% of the cost of the Canotte up to a ceiling of Rs 200 000 will be provided.

In this context, the Ministry is inviting registered fishermen who wish to benefit from the scheme to submit applications for the purchase of a fibre glass Canotte. The Canotte should be above 7 m and less than 12m in length, equipped with either an inboard or outboard engine of 15hp or above, safety equipment, life jacket for each person on boat, a set of three hand flares and radar reflector.

Additional information on the financial assistance scheme for the purchase of Canotte is available on the website of the Ministry. Applications should reach the Ministry on or before 17 January 2018 at 13 30 hrs at latest.

A help desk will be available at the Ministry on 10 and 11 January 2018 for clarifications.