5 January 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Fishermen to Obtain Financial Assistance to Purchase Canotte

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping is implementing a scheme to provide financial assistance to registered fishermen/ Fishermen Cooperative Societies for the purchase of Canotte for off-lagoon fishing.

Financial assistance in the form of a grant of 50% of the cost of the Canotte up to a ceiling of Rs 200 000 will be provided.

In this context, the Ministry is inviting registered fishermen who wish to benefit from the scheme to submit applications for the purchase of a fibre glass Canotte. The Canotte should be above 7 m and less than 12m in length, equipped with either an inboard or outboard engine of 15hp or above, safety equipment, life jacket for each person on boat, a set of three hand flares and radar reflector.

Additional information on the financial assistance scheme for the purchase of Canotte is available on the website of the Ministry. Applications should reach the Ministry on or before 17 January 2018 at 13 30 hrs at latest.

A help desk will be available at the Ministry on 10 and 11 January 2018 for clarifications.

Mauritius

Meeting On Accident Prevention in Radiotherapy to Be Held in Mauritius

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will hold a meeting in Mauritius in April 2018 on Accident Prevention in… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.