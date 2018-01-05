Egypt: Parl't Speaker - Egypt Supports Efforts By Riyadh, UN to Solve Yemen's Crisis

Egypt's Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Aal asserted on Thursday 04/01/2018 that Egypt backs efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia and the UN special envoy to solve the Yemeni crisis, denouncing any attempt to target the Kingdom.

Abdel Aal made the remarks during a meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar Bin Obaid Madani, as they discussed a number of issues of common concern, notably the situation in Yemen and its impact on the Gulf security and the region.

Also, Abdel Aal and Madani touched on the serious repercussions of the US administration's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and its plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

With regard to the economic sphere, Abdel Aal said that Cairo is looking forward to boosting trade exchange and investments with Riyadh, especially after the approval of the new investment law, which provides tremendous opportunities and incentives for Arab investors.