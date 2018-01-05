5 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Parl't Speaker - Egypt Supports Efforts By Riyadh, UN to Solve Yemen's Crisis

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egypt's Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel Aal asserted on Thursday 04/01/2018 that Egypt backs efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia and the UN special envoy to solve the Yemeni crisis, denouncing any attempt to target the Kingdom.

Abdel Aal made the remarks during a meeting with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar Bin Obaid Madani, as they discussed a number of issues of common concern, notably the situation in Yemen and its impact on the Gulf security and the region.

Also, Abdel Aal and Madani touched on the serious repercussions of the US administration's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and its plans to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city.

With regard to the economic sphere, Abdel Aal said that Cairo is looking forward to boosting trade exchange and investments with Riyadh, especially after the approval of the new investment law, which provides tremendous opportunities and incentives for Arab investors.

Egypt

Mohamed Salah Crowned CAF African Player of the Year

Egypt and Liverpool playmaker, Mohamed Salah, was last night crowned African Player of the Year 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.