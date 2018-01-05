5 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Instructs Housing, Defense Ministries to Finalize Sinai Development Plan

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi gave directives to the Housing and Defense Ministries to finalize the Sinai development plan as soon as possible in preparation for implementing all the agricultural and industrial activities in the peninsula.

The plan will also include establishing new housing communities and finalizing the implementation of the villages being constructed now besides the projects of roads and basic facilities which will serve all these ventures and contribute to upgrading the livelihood of the Sinai residents.

This came during the meeting held Thursday 04/01/2018 with Acting Premier and Housing Minister Moustafa Madboli.

The meeting took up the initial plan of the strategy of developing Sinai that was prepared according to the president's directives to develop the peninsula, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

