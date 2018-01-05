Egypt/Ghana: Youth Min., EFA President Head for Ghana

Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abdel Aziz and President of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) Hany Abo Rida left Cairo Thursday heading for the Ghanaian capital Accra for a two-day visit.

They will participate in CAF Awards 2017 upon an invitation from President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad.

The minister discussed with CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy ways of broadcasting the event live on the Egyptian TV, as Egypt's footballer Mohamed Salah is competing for the African Player of the Year 2017 award against footballers Sadio Mané from Senegal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Gabon.

MENA