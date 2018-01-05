5 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Mohammad Salah Wins CAF Best African Player for 2017 Award

Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohammad Salah on Thursday won best African player for 2017 award, which is given by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This came during a ceremony held in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

Salah overcame his Liverpool teammate and Senegalese national Sadio Mane, and Borussia Dortmund and Gabonese player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win the award.

Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah urged African and Egyptian children to never stop dreaming.

Salah expressed his happiness for winning the award, saying it is a great honor to be nominated among the top three players in Africa.

He underlined that winning this award is a dream that has come true in 2017.

In addition, he thanked his family for their continued support.

In the same context, France Football said in a report on Thursday, Mohamed Salah has high hopes of winning the African player of the year prize.

According to the report, Salah was the main reason behind Egypt's qualification to the 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia in 2017.

The report underlined Salah's excellent performances for Italian football clubs ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma, as well as English football club Liverpool FC.

The press favors Salah to win the prize, as he scored 38 goals in all competitions and made 19 assists in 59 matches during the current year, according to the report.

The Egyptian player also helped guide his national football team to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations which was held Gabon in last year.

