Egypt: Sisi Urges Modernization of Egypt's Health Sector

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has called for pursuing efforts aimed at developing the health sector in Egypt and applying the new health insurance systems to offer the best medical service for citizens.

The president's statements came during a meeting on Thursday 04/01/2018 with Acting Prime Minister and Housing Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Health Minister Ahmed Emad Eddin Radi, Head of the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) Mohamed Erfan and Director of the Armed Forces Medical Services corps Mostafa Abu Hatab.

The president issued directives on the importance of fulfilling the project of assembling and manufacturing the derivatives of plasma and blood in cooperation with the Armed Forces.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the health minister reviewed during the meeting a report on his ministry's efforts to improve medical services for citizens nation-wide including the development of health units and hospitals.

The meeting tackled measures to complete the medical survey across the governorates to treat those affected with hepatitis C virus and providing medicines for the patients.