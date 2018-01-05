Egypt: Defense Minister, Chief of Staff Greet Pope Tawadros Over Christmas

Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedqi Sobhi and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid visited Thursday 04/01/2018 Pope Tawadros of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark at the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbaseya to greet him over the Eastern Christmas celebrations.

During the visit, Sobhi said that Egypt would long live with the unity of its people, who could defeat all the aspects of seditions and crises.

He asserted that the Armed Forces spared no effort to sacrifice their souls for uprooting the terrorism and pursuing development.

Pope Tawadros praised the Armed Forces for its great role in protecting the country and its security.