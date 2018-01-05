5 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Defense Minister, Chief of Staff Greet Pope Tawadros Over Christmas

Tagged:

Related Topics

Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedqi Sobhi and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid visited Thursday 04/01/2018 Pope Tawadros of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark at the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Abbaseya to greet him over the Eastern Christmas celebrations.

During the visit, Sobhi said that Egypt would long live with the unity of its people, who could defeat all the aspects of seditions and crises.

He asserted that the Armed Forces spared no effort to sacrifice their souls for uprooting the terrorism and pursuing development.

Pope Tawadros praised the Armed Forces for its great role in protecting the country and its security.

Egypt

Mohamed Salah Crowned CAF African Player of the Year

Egypt and Liverpool playmaker, Mohamed Salah, was last night crowned African Player of the Year 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.