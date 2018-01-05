Egypt: NEA Changes Time of Presidential Election Timetable

The National Elections Authority (NEA) headed by Lashin Ibrahim decided Thursday 04/01/2018 to announce the timetable of the presidential elections at 4pm on Monday.

The timetable of the presidential election was scheduled to be announced in a press conference at 12:30pm on Monday, however the NEA decided to hold the conference at 4pm.

The conference will include a detailed timetable of the election and measures related to it, as well as procedures concerning voters who will cast their ballots.

The NEA will hold the conference at the State Information Service headquarters in Nasr city.