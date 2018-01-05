Egypt: Sisi Greets Egyptian People On CAF Awards to Egypt's Team, Salah, Cuper

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Thursday greeted the Egyptian people over grasping the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards for 2017.

In a press statement released by Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassem Radhi, President Sisi congratulated the Egyptian people over winning CAF football awards for 2017, especially the Egyptian player Mohammad Salah who won the best African player award.

Sisi described Salah as a model of honesty and handwork as well as an honorable representation for his country worldwide.

Sisi also voiced his appreciation for Salah's role as an example for the promising youth.

The president also greeted Hector Cuper for winning the best coach in Africa award for 2017, asserting that the state would continue its support for sport and athletes to honor and place high Egypt's name in all international competitions.

