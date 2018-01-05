5 January 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Strong Winds Cause Damage in Salima

By Watson Maingo

Salima — Strong winds which hit Salima on Tuesday has caused damage to several dwelling homes and schools in the district.

According to Acting Disaster Risk Management Officer (DRMO), Luscious Njobvu, the strong winds hit some parts of the district on the night of Tuesday, 2nd January 2018.

"We received reports of damages caused by strong winds on Tuesday night in the Area of Traditional Authority Kambwiri and T.A. Ndindi. So far, the assessment was made on Wednesday by both the District Civil Protection Committee and the Village Civil Protection Committee," said Njobvu.

He explained that the assessment showed 20 dwelling houses were damaged and one classroom block.

"In T.A. Kambwiri, the assessment revealed that dwelling homes were damaged while in the area of T.A. Ndindi classroom blocks were damaged," said Njobvu.

He said the district has since shared the report to other relevant authorities but could not say whether the extent of the damage could be categorized as disaster.

