Namibia: Bring On the Reckoning, or Face Being Called Out On Empty Rhetoric

editorial

BY now most of us must surely be aware of the "year of reckoning" that 2018 is purportedly going to be.

And many have already opined about what this is supposed to mean for state and society.

What is, however, clear is that President Geingob continues to make specific and strong pledges of action, but experience to date has shown that there is very little by way of substantial follow-through in the wake of such statements.

Should we hope that this time his words will actually translate into tangible measures concerning the actions of government under his administration? Given past experience, we'll take a position of wait-and-see this time as well.

This does not mean that we out-of-hand disregard the President's statements as more populist rhetoric, but rather that until we witness him meaningfully walk his talk there's no reason to be optimistic about governance changes in 2018.

For here's the thing, until Geingob decisively deals with Cabinet ministers and senior political appointees implicated in all sorts of questionable and nefarious dealings involving state resources and abuse of office episodes, there really is no reason to believe that he's serious this time around.

Through 2018 Namibia will probably continue to be mired in low economic growth, depressed business activity, an underperforming state in critical sectors such as health and education, all of which will maintain the status quo of our roiling socio-economic malaise.

With almost three years of his five-year presidential term already behind us, we have to be honest that not much has changed in the way the state is managed, while the economy has started floundering and socio-economic conditions for many, if not most, have hardly progressed or worsened.

What Namibians have been increasingly witness to, however, is a litany of mismanagement and abuse of state organs and resources, inevitably accompanied by immense and shocking waste of scarce public funds.

And yet to date not a single Cabinet minister or senior government official, at permanent secretary level or just below, have been fired and prosecuted. Some have just been shifted sideways, but they continue to pull a wage from the public purse despite there probably being a prosecutable case against them over their (mis)management of state assets and funds.

This lack of action to date speaks volumes, in our estimation.

The self-congratulatory tone of last November's Swapo congress - with regard to the party implementing its stated national goals - says a lot too. For it indicates the absence of any sort of critical assessment and transparent accounting for the governance failures of the governing party.

Compounding this lack of introspection is the unfortunate habit of Geingob and his ministers to go about proclaiming how things aren't as bad as they seem and that we're on the right track, only for them to be publicly, both nationally and internationally, be shown up time and again for making false and embarrassing statements. The reality was that in 2017 the Namibian government was mostly on the ropes and in defensive mode.

So where does this leave us?

Well, in 2018. A year like any other.

That's because there are no significant signs of a complete governance culture overhaul visible anywhere within the state sector.

And we'd be foolish to take the President's word for it that any substantial "reckoning" will unfold any time soon.

That said, we are open to being proven wrong (and mostly hope that we are).