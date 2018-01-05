5 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Blolbedu SAPS Seek Missing Person

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Police in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen have launched a search operation for a missing 57 year Matome Laurence Raseropo from Jamela village along the Mooketsi and Giyani road.

It is alleged that he was last seen by his employees at his Bottle store in Mahlabeng village on Sunday the 17th December 2017 when he left with his motor vehicle a Toyota Legend with registration numbers ZXM 493 GP and he was never seen again until today.

The vehicle's tracking device was later found in Dorongkop in the Gauteng Province by the tracking company.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white shirt with mixed clothes.

Anyone who can assist with information on the whereabouts of the missing person, may contact Captain Tshabalala on 082 414 6043, SAPS Bolobedu on 015 328 7504, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

South Africa

A Tribute to Keorapetse Kgositsile, South Africa's Only Poet Laureate

Memories of Bra Willie, as Keorapetse Kgositsile (1938-2017) as he was affectionately known, are of a poet who always… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.