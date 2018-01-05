South Africa: Blolbedu SAPS Seek Missing Person

press release

The Police in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen have launched a search operation for a missing 57 year Matome Laurence Raseropo from Jamela village along the Mooketsi and Giyani road.

It is alleged that he was last seen by his employees at his Bottle store in Mahlabeng village on Sunday the 17th December 2017 when he left with his motor vehicle a Toyota Legend with registration numbers ZXM 493 GP and he was never seen again until today.

The vehicle's tracking device was later found in Dorongkop in the Gauteng Province by the tracking company.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white shirt with mixed clothes.

Anyone who can assist with information on the whereabouts of the missing person, may contact Captain Tshabalala on 082 414 6043, SAPS Bolobedu on 015 328 7504, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.