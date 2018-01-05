Namibia: Brave Warriors Target CHAN Quarter-Finals

Brave Warriors' captain Ronald Ketjijere says their primary focus at the moment is on getting out of the group stages and reaching the 2018 African Nations Championship quarter-finals.

Ketjijere spoke to Nampa on Wednesday about their plans for the Confederation of African Football competition slated for 12 January to 4 February in Morocco.

"We are just going to do the basics that will make us win games because we do not have to prove anyone wrong. What we need to do as a team is get the necessary points that will take us out of the group stages," the senior national football team's captain said.

He added that winning two games in the group stages will be their main target, and if they reach the next round of the competition, they will take it game by game.

Brave Warriors' head coach Ricardo Mannetti named his final 23-man squad for the tournament on Wednesday, with those who were dropped backing their compatriots, which Ketjijere said has kept the team spirit high.

"The morale is very high. It's unfortunate that some of the guys did not make the cut. I also feel for them, but competition in the team was high as everybody worked hard," he noted.

The Brave Warriors' CHAN campaign kicks off against Ivory Coast in Marrakech on 14 January. On 18 January, still in Marrakech, they take on Uganda before completing their final group game against Zambia in Casablanca on 22 January, with the top two teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

- Nampa