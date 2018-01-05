Namibia: Regional Councils Messy With State Funds

THE majority of the regional councils have been receiving negative audit reports from auditor general Junias Kandjeke for the past years due to the mismanagement of state funds and weak internal controls.

This is evident in the audit reports of four regional councils (Kunene, Kavango, Omusati and Otjozondjupa regions), and for the Rehoboth and Keetmanshoop town councils.

The reports for the years 2014/15 and 2015/16 were submitted to the National Assembly by the office of the auditor general late last year.

Common faults found in the reports include the non-reconciliation and disclosure of bank accounts, poor record-keeping, and the non-submission of supporting documents for items listed on the council's financial statements for auditing purposes.

Other errors include the understatement of financial statements, unexplained expenditure, lack of budget controls, non-submission of documents for government subsidies and additional spending listed in the financial statements.

Kandjeke said the non-submission of the supporting documents led to non-confirmation of several amounts of money stated in the regional councils' financial statements.

He thus warned regional councils to perform regular reconciliations to avoid possible financial misstatements.

The Namibian had reported on several occasions about ministries, offices and agencies being exposed to fraud and corruption due to a lack of internal audit controls as well as mismanagement.

In the Kunene region, the report stated that the auditors were unable to confirm a combined amount of N$18,4 million listed from several sections in the region's financial statements.

The auditors also found that a combined amount of N$12 million for items listed as cash and bank accounts for the years 2014/15 and 2015/16 was not stated in the council's financial statements. The auditors could furthermore not confirm the completeness of fuel expenditures amounting to over N$ 3,6 million for the same year because the regional council did not provide all transport receipts and log-sheet books for auditing purposes. In the Kavango East region, errors were also recorded in the calculation of the Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds in the financial statements as instead of recording VAT amounts, total amounts excluding VAT were recorded as input and output by the regional council.

The regional council also failed to reconcile its bank accounts during the financial year with an amount over N$ 5 million after they were unable to submit the bank statements "for Standard Bank fleet management and all the cash books for all the accounts during the audits".

BUILD TOGETHER LOANS AND MATERIALS

At Rehoboth, the auditors found that the Build Together loans which were written off still appeared as property sold to other customers, for which there is always an outstanding balance.

Unexplained differences amounting to N$ 3,3 million were found between the annual financial statements, and that of the Build Together fund for the 2015/16 financial year in that town.

Kandjeke said although the old housing loans of over N$3 million were paid and the balances written off by the town council, the funds were never processed on the accounting system of the town, which process he said was unauthorised.

Meanwhile, an amount of over N$5 million used to buy materials for the Build Together project was also not confirmed in the Kunene region.

In Keetmanshoop, the Build Together fund loan balances were understated with N$3,7 million, while the balance in the financial statement reflected over N$4,4 million, hence giving an unexplained difference amounting to N$614 934.

"It is recommended that the municipality should comply with all requirements regarding the managing of housing loans, and have detailed records and lists available for the outstanding balances," Kandjeke stated.

He added that the municipality of Keetmanshoop was exposed to financial losses due to poor record-keeping as some beneficiaries may keep neglecting to pay back the loans.