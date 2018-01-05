Namibia: Cheetah Cement to Blast Off Illegal Farmers

EVICTED Cleveland farmers fear that the blasting of rocks by the Cheetah Cement company that is constructing a cement factory at the farm, will affect their water supply.

This comes after the company issued a notice last month that they will start blasting rocks to begin their operations this month.

However, the farmers, who have repeatedly refused eviction orders by the Otjiwarongo municipality to move from the farm, fear that their water borehole will become poisoned.

Cheetah Cement spokesperson Manfred Uxamb said he would give the company's stance on the rock blasting today.

One of the farmers, Thomas Namboa, said the blasting would be done where the borehole which supplies them with water sits.

He said the farmers are having a lot of difficulties already trying to get resettled elsewhere, but have not had much luck.

"We have been trying all-year to get help from the governor, and even made several applications for resettlement from the land reform ministry, but all efforts were in vain," he lamented.

Namboa added that the farms they had applied for were all given to other people for resettlement.

The farmers had remained on the farm after the late former governor Rehabeam Kamehozu had allowed them to stay on until they get resettled elsewhere.

Namboa said there had been no assistance from the land reform ministry, Otjozondjupa's governor Otto Iipinge nor the Otjiwarongo municipality.

"We have been ignored, and feel hopeless. There has been no acknowledgement, even from the governor's office," he added.

Ipinge could not be reached for comment, while the Otjiwarongo municipality's chief executive officer Ismael /Howoseb was unreachable. Although the cement factory has been on the cards for a long time, it only fully started materialising in 2015 after Chinese businessmen came on board to fund the billion-dollar project.