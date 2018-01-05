South Africa: Use CACH to Get a Place At Varsity

Grade 12 learners, who passed matric in 2017 but have not yet secured a place at a university or college, have been urged to use the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) system.

CACH is the Department of Higher Education and Training's online application portal designed for Grade 12 students who are seeking admission to post-school education and training (PSET).

The service assists prospecting students by sharing their matric results with public and private further and higher education institutions across the country, including Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) colleges, universities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and registered private higher institutions.

Institutions with open study places, technical training opportunities, or apprenticeship slots then make them available to the most suitable applicants on the CACH database.

The service opened on Friday following the release of the 2017 matric results and will close on 28 February 2018.

"Students who have been declined offers at universities should come to CACH, which is an ideal route to find a study space that is still available at another institution.

"CACH also provides a portal for school leavers and other prospective students who may not have completed their schooling to career information, advice and development services," said the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The CACH system has in recent years assisted thousands of young people across the country to find the right PSET opportunities to access places available to get into training, college, or university as an essential step towards empowering themselves.

All young people with the required matric qualifications that are still seeking opportunities for 2018 can access CACH's easy-to-use website at cach.dhet.gov.za or call the toll-free number 0800 356 635.

It is also possible to send an SMS with name and ID to 49200 or to find CACH on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CACH _S.A.

For students who remain unclear about which career to follow, CACH provides advice and information through DHET's Khetha Career Development Service website at www.careerhelp.org.za.