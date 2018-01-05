5 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Use CACH to Get a Place At Varsity

Tagged:

Related Topics

Grade 12 learners, who passed matric in 2017 but have not yet secured a place at a university or college, have been urged to use the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) system.

CACH is the Department of Higher Education and Training's online application portal designed for Grade 12 students who are seeking admission to post-school education and training (PSET).

The service assists prospecting students by sharing their matric results with public and private further and higher education institutions across the country, including Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) colleges, universities, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and registered private higher institutions.

Institutions with open study places, technical training opportunities, or apprenticeship slots then make them available to the most suitable applicants on the CACH database.

The service opened on Friday following the release of the 2017 matric results and will close on 28 February 2018.

"Students who have been declined offers at universities should come to CACH, which is an ideal route to find a study space that is still available at another institution.

"CACH also provides a portal for school leavers and other prospective students who may not have completed their schooling to career information, advice and development services," said the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The CACH system has in recent years assisted thousands of young people across the country to find the right PSET opportunities to access places available to get into training, college, or university as an essential step towards empowering themselves.

All young people with the required matric qualifications that are still seeking opportunities for 2018 can access CACH's easy-to-use website at cach.dhet.gov.za or call the toll-free number 0800 356 635.

It is also possible to send an SMS with name and ID to 49200 or to find CACH on Facebook: www.facebook.com/CACH _S.A.

For students who remain unclear about which career to follow, CACH provides advice and information through DHET's Khetha Career Development Service website at www.careerhelp.org.za.

South Africa

A Tribute to Keorapetse Kgositsile, South Africa's Only Poet Laureate

Memories of Bra Willie, as Keorapetse Kgositsile (1938-2017) as he was affectionately known, are of a poet who always… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.