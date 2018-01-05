Namibia: More Than 150 Test Positive for Hepatitis E

THE health ministry yesterday said the number of people diagnosed with hepatitis E has increased to 152 since the outbreak about three weeks ago in Windhoek.

Health minister Bernard Haufiku declared the outbreak on 14 December.

At the time, Haufiku said the disease had killed one person, a pregnant mother, who died at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

The health ministry's chief medical superintendent Dr David Uirab, who is also the acting permanent secretary, said things are not going as expected.

"So far, we have recorded 152 cases. We are working hard to stop the virus from spreading through holding community meetings. Our worry now is that most people are out of town, but that is not stopping us as we are continually announcing on different radio stations.

"We are also working on building more toilets in the affected informal settlements, and even water purification facilities," said Uirab.

The groups on the ground are also submitting reports every day, and social mobilisation to the general public is ongoing.

In December, Haufiku said the most affected areas were Havana, Goreangab Dam, Hakahana, Greenwell Matongo and Ombili.

Unicef communications specialist Judy Matjila, who attended the briefing in December, said behavioural change enables people to engage in participatory processes to define their needs and demand their rights.

"When we teach our children the right things like washing their hands properly with soap and water and keeping their environment clean, they will. Because children are good in bringing change at home, let us start with them," Matjila noted.