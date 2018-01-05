Namibia: //Karas Improves JSC Results

THE //Karas region has moved up two positions to 11th place on the country's national Grade 10 Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) rankings for 2017.

The region, however, remained in the 10th position it occupied in 2016 for the Grade 12 higher level examinations.

These statistics were revealed at the annual meeting of school managers in the region held yesterday at Lüderitz.

The said gathering analyses Grade 1 up to Grade 12 academic results which pupils had achieved last year, and reviews intervention strategies that were set to be implemented to better the region's educational performances.

Tsua//Khaeb Secondary School tops the regional ranking for Grade 12 Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC), followed by the Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School, and the Oranjemund Private School in third.

Rosh Pinah Academy is in the fourth position, with PK de Villiers coming fifth, and then the Karasburg Combined School is next.

//Karas regional education director /Awebahe Johannes //Hoëseb did not express his opinion regarding the region's 2017 Grade 10 JSC and Grade 12 higher level results, but said he was not impressed with last year's promotion rate of pupils.

He made a clarion call to the region's school managers to conduct an introspection to determine why huge numbers of pupils in the region's schools they led did not meet the promotion requirements.

"Do not look around for others to blame, ask yourself whether you are an exemplary leader," //Hoëseb said.

The regional education director implored principals to limit their leave of absence during a trimester to exceptional reasons, saying teachers, unlike public servants, are on leave throughout school holidays. The avoidable absence of educators, he said, deprives pupils of teaching and learning opportunities.

//Hoëseb also warned some teachers, who continue to cane pupils despite corporal punishment being outlawed in Namibian schools, that they would face the wrath of the law, while simultaneously advising school boards to only expel or suspend learners from school "in extreme cases".

"I have observed with great concern that some school boards are making it a habit of violating the provisions of the Education Act, 2001 when it comes to the handling of learner ill-discipline, and are hell-bent on the unprocedural suspensions of learners," he stated.

The regional director further warned principals of schools performing poorly that these learning institutions may have their "curriculum reduced" for bad pupil promotion rates.

"I have already requested the circuit inspectors to conduct an audit, which will determine whether some schools' curricula should be extended or reduced," he added.

Lüderitz mayor Hilaria Mukapuli said principals could no longer function simply as building managers tasked with adhering to rules, and carrying out regulations and avoiding mistakes, but have to become leaders of learning who can develop a team delivering effective instruction.

//Karas Regional Council chairperson Jan Scholtz at the same gathering urged the educators not to play the blame game over pupils' poor academic performances, but to rather galvanise efforts to improve the region's pass rates.

"We have the capacity in this room and outside to take the //Karas region to the fore of the nation," he remarked.