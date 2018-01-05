5 January 2018

South Africa: Premier Makhura Congratulates MEC Lesufi On Matric Results

Premier David Makhura has congratulated Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi and his team on the provincial matric results.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results were released by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday.

The Gauteng Department of Education attained an overall 85.1% pass rate, making it the second best performing province in the country to the Free State. The national pass rate is 75.1%.

"Congratulations MEC Lesufi and Team GDE [Gauteng Department of Education] for dominating the top 10 districts and for moving to second place! Now your sight is set firmly on first place!" said Premier Makhura.

He said the Class of 2017 had done Gauteng proud. He also congratulated the Free State Province on their achievement of an 86% pass rate.

"Congratulations to the Free State province. Watch us, here we come in 2018!" said Premier Makhura.

The Gauteng matric results were released at Nokuthula LSEN School in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, at 10am on Friday, 5 January 2018.

