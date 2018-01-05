5 January 2018

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: NYDA Congratulates Class of 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has congratulated the matric class of 2017 and wished them well in their future academic endeavours.

"As the NYDA, we commend the matric Class of 2017 for achieving an outstanding overall national pass rate of 75.1% in the 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination, from a previous figure of 72.5% in 2016 and 70% pass rate achieved in the year 2015 respectively.

"Continued growth in our results follows a ground-breaking decision by government to declare fee-free higher education. We are hopeful that learners who did not do well will take advantage of the Second Chance Matric Rewrite, a programme handed over by the NYDA to the Department of Basic Education," said NYDA chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni.

Young people who have done well but find themselves financially disadvantaged have been encouraged to apply for the NYDA Solomon Mahlangu Scholarship Fund. Applications for the scholarship fund close on the 16 January 2018. More information about the scholarship can be accessed on www.nyda.gov.za or by visiting the nearest NYDA office.

"We also urge young people to make use of the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) service for admission at various institution of higher education. The NYDA will be available at all universities and TVET colleges to ensure the implementation of Fee-Free Higher Education," said Mtsweni.

South Africa

A Tribute to Keorapetse Kgositsile, South Africa's Only Poet Laureate

Memories of Bra Willie, as Keorapetse Kgositsile (1938-2017) as he was affectionately known, are of a poet who always… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.