South Africa: Improved 76.7 Percent Matric Pass Rate for Prisoners

The 2017 matric pass rate in prison has improved by 4.6% compared to the previous year and has hit 76.7%, according to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

"For the third time in a row, the Department of Correctional Services has surpassed the 70% national average pass threshold," the department said in a statement.

A total of 233 prisoners wrote the exams - the highest number since formal education was offered in 2007, when it began with one school of 21 inmates.

Furthermore, the quality of results was also consistently improving, the department said, adding that more students have been enrolling for mathematics, accounting and physical science.

This year, 48 of the inmate matriculants achieved a bachelor's degree pass, while 55 obtained a diploma pass and 39 qualified for access to higher certificate qualifications.

The top achiever was Samkelo Mpofana, who is at the Usethubeni Youth Centre at Durban Westville Correctional Centre. Mpofana earned five distinctions in isiZulu, English, life orientation, history and tourism.

Senzo Fundzo and Sicelo Chili, who are at the same centre, were also among the top achievers and obtained three distinctions each.

The top achiever in mathematics and physical science was Shiba Ndumiso Brightman, from Ekuseni Correctional Centre in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal - which offered matric exams for the first time in 2017.

"Education is not the only avenue towards recovering and protecting one's dignity in a correctional facility, but it is a major one," James Smalberger, acting national commissioner of Correctional Services, said in a statement.

"Further to that, it offers a modicum of the authority required of a person for self-creation."

Smalberger added that formal education, in general, continued to be "the beating heart of rehabilitation".

Source: News24