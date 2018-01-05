5 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Improved 76.7 Percent Matric Pass Rate for Prisoners

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 2017 matric pass rate in prison has improved by 4.6% compared to the previous year and has hit 76.7%, according to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

"For the third time in a row, the Department of Correctional Services has surpassed the 70% national average pass threshold," the department said in a statement.

A total of 233 prisoners wrote the exams - the highest number since formal education was offered in 2007, when it began with one school of 21 inmates.

Furthermore, the quality of results was also consistently improving, the department said, adding that more students have been enrolling for mathematics, accounting and physical science.

This year, 48 of the inmate matriculants achieved a bachelor's degree pass, while 55 obtained a diploma pass and 39 qualified for access to higher certificate qualifications.

The top achiever was Samkelo Mpofana, who is at the Usethubeni Youth Centre at Durban Westville Correctional Centre. Mpofana earned five distinctions in isiZulu, English, life orientation, history and tourism.

Senzo Fundzo and Sicelo Chili, who are at the same centre, were also among the top achievers and obtained three distinctions each.

The top achiever in mathematics and physical science was Shiba Ndumiso Brightman, from Ekuseni Correctional Centre in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal - which offered matric exams for the first time in 2017.

"Education is not the only avenue towards recovering and protecting one's dignity in a correctional facility, but it is a major one," James Smalberger, acting national commissioner of Correctional Services, said in a statement.

"Further to that, it offers a modicum of the authority required of a person for self-creation."

Smalberger added that formal education, in general, continued to be "the beating heart of rehabilitation".

Source: News24

South Africa

A Tribute to Keorapetse Kgositsile, South Africa's Only Poet Laureate

Memories of Bra Willie, as Keorapetse Kgositsile (1938-2017) as he was affectionately known, are of a poet who always… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.