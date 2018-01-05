Namibia: NAC Prepares for ICAO Audit

THE Nambia Airports Company (NAC) participated in the airport excellence programme two weeks ago in a bid to prepare for the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) security audit taking place later this year.

This was confirmed by the company's acting chief executive officer, Lot Haifidi, in a press release.

The security programme, which was attended by representatives from various airlines, the Namibian Police, Immigration, Customs and Excise officials, ground handlers and others, happened at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

According to Haifidi, officials from the airport council of South Africa, Morocco, Mauritius, Dublin and Ghana were present to confirm the troubled aviation entity's commitment and declaration to the security peer-review programme held in early December last year.

The purpose of the security programme, which is a first of its kind in the country, was to enhance levels of security, national regulatory standards, best practices and methods, provide thorough understanding of the airport's security performance, identify areas where to improve efficiency, and make better use of resources.

The programme also allows access to a pool of expertise, facilitate mitigation of any security gaps as required by its specific operating environment, and initiate a cycle of continuous improvement.

Haifidi said the initiative, which had the blessings of the entity's board, was necessary for them to get an outside view of the airport.

"We are highly grateful for their participation and subsequent recommendations that we need to address in order to improve the quality of our services. Their observation was an eye-opener for us, and we take their recommendations seriously. We will now mobilise financial and human resources to hit the ground running in addressing the issues," he added.

Back in 2014, the country's international airport was downgraded after an ICAO audit due to the fact that the airports company did not meet certain requirements. This caused ICAO to ban the country from flying A330s planes until the problem was fixed.