Malawi: Mulanje Gears Up to Plant 1.3 Million Trees in 2017/18 Season

Mulanje — Authorities in Mulanje have said the district plans to plant at least 1.3 million trees in this year's tree planting season which was launched in December and runs through to April, Malawi News Agency (MANA) has learnt.

Mulanje District Forestry Officer, Ulemu Chitenje told MANA in an interview the trees will be planted across the district with focus on the Mulanje Mountain forestry area.

Chitenje said the forestry sector has engaged other partners in the tree planting exercise in the district for the efforts to be effective.

"We have planned to plant the trees across the whole district to maintain its vegetative cover and beauty. This is a joint effort with other stakeholders around the district," said Chitenje.

He said the forestry sector engages communities in the district through various sensitization initiatives on how to take care of trees to ensure high survival rate of all the planted tree seedlings.

"Among other things, communities are asked to do timely clearing, pruning and build fire breaks to control bush fires," Chitenje said.

However, the DFO expressed concern over last year's survival rate, noting that out of the total trees planted during last season only 60.3 per cent survived, attributing the development to late planting and dry spells the district experienced.

Chitenje said among the species to be planted this year includes the endangered Mulanje Cider.

President Professor Peter Mutharika launched this year's tree planting season at Mwanza Catholic Primary School ground under the theme: 'Restore forests, protect the environment.'