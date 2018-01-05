Namibia: Nephew Kills Aunt, Himself Over Inheritance

TWO lives were abruptly ended on Wednesday in the Zambezi region after an argument broke out between two family members over an inheritance.

Samuel Pelekelo (22), ended his life shortly after he had shot his aunt, Agnes Pelekelo (52) at the Old Masoba cattle post, which is about 10 kilometres from Katima Mulilo.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku, confirmed the shooting yesterday.

He told The Namibian that some eyewitnesses said the argument was over the assets left by Samuel's late father when he died some years ago. The aunt raised Samuel, and handled the inheritance.

"However, during an argument which started on Tuesday at the cattle post, the now late Samuel was not satisfied with the way his father's assets were handled, and confronted his aunt.

"Afterwards, they both ended the discussion, and went their separate ways," he explained, adding that Samuel was still not satisfied with the answers. On Wednesday, Simasiku said, Samuel called his aunt to the cattle post again to discuss the issue.

The aunt, Simasiku said, told Samuel that she had told him everything.

"After telling him that, she moved towards her car to drive back to Katima Mulilo. In that instant, Samuel ran into the hut, took a shotgun and shot her," the police officer said.

Simasiku added that after shooting Agnes, who died on the spot, Samuel kidnapped her son and forced him to drive him to Katima Mulilo.

"After they drove off to Katima, they came to a roadblock. When they stopped, Samuel, who was in panic mode, turned the gun on to himself," Simasiku cited eyewitnesses. Agnes was an examinations officer at the Katima Mulilo University of Namibia campus, and her sudden death has been described as a great blow to the institution.

Assistant pro-vice chancellor Bernard Kangumu told The Namibian yesterday that Agnes held a very critical position at the institution.

"As one can imagine, the credibility of the examinations is at the heart of the integrity of the institution. So, when you lose someone who is responsible for that department, it affects everybody.

"We will miss her, and from the Unam family, we would like to express our sincere condolences to her family and friends," he stated.