Namibia: Growing Local IT Skills

IN 2011, Llewellyn le Hané and a colleague started an information technology company as the only employees.

Today, Green Enterprise Solutions is one of the biggest and fastest growing local IT companies with a workforce of 60 people.

The company has been in the news lately for all the right reasons and has been putting Namibia on the international map.

In November, Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) attended Africa's largest Telecom Conference held in Cape Town, South Africa during which the company became the first Namibian entity to exhibit with its own stand at this pan-African event.

Last week Green signed a partnership agreement with WorksPad, the mobile business application software,for the African continent.

But what is interesting about this company is that it is 100% owned and managed by previously disadvantaged Namibians and provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for the Namibian market and beyond.

I met the Rehoboth-born Le Hané at the Green offices in Windhoek for an interview on Tuesday morning.

When I entered the office, the atmosphere was that of a family organisation. Employees looked more like they were finding solutions than 'being at work.' I almost asked how many meetings were going on but soon realised that people were actually busy at work.

Le Hané started by telling me how the company started off selling services and ICT equipment to people. Today, the company provides specialised IT services and solutions that help clients to plan, build, improve and support their IT infrastructure.

At a later stage, Green partnered IBM to provide local customers with IBM solutions.

"We saw a niche when we realised there is no other Namibian company that offers IBM solutions," he said.

SKILLS CREATION

But having grown the company to what it is now, Le Hané said it is not just "luck" but the company creates skills within.

"There is a perception that there are no skills in Namibia. We started to develop the skills. We take in students from the university, groom them and prepare them to be part of the solution-seeking team," he said.

Le Hané said, the company let go very few of the students they bring in and they grow with the company where they keep honing their skills as well as finding more solutions for the clients.

He said they have different sections where the students find their interest get groomed, grow and mature.

"Most of the time our customers will ask, where was this done before, but our answer is always that we develop African/and Namibian solutions for Namibian problems," he said.

He said Green is trying to create awareness that the Namibian ICT industry has matured enough to develop solutions for problems, adding, when Namibia imports IT solutions into the country, not only does money go out but the knowledge too.

"If we get external companies to work and solve our problems, those consultants leave with the knowledge of how to solve Namibian problems," he said.

"We want to build skills," he said.

Le Hané added that he hopes government concentrates more on giving opportunities to Namibian companies with local expertise.

"We want to get an opportunity to provide government with a solution that integrates ministries and government agencies to reduce duplication of work in these institutions," he said.