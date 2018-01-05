5 January 2018

Namibia: Boy Drowns, Four Survive At Henties

By Adam Hartman

A RIPTIDE swept away a 10-year-old boy on Wednesday while he was swimming with four friends at one of Henties Bay's beaches.

A riptide is such a powerful current that people who try to swim back to the shore often become exhausted.

The five boys, aged between six and 10, were swimming at the beach off the 'south dune' suburb at lunch-time when a riptide swept them away.

Fortunately, a man who was strolling on the beach, saw the incident and went in to help. But he managed to rescue only four boys.

The fifth boy, Lee-Wayne Delwin Nanubeb, was swept further into the waters.

The youngest survivor is recovering in a Swakopmund hospital.

Coastal police and some community members were still searching for the boy by yesterday.

The search party drove up and down the stretch of the beach from the south dune area where the boy was swept away to the Omaruru River mouth north of Henties Bay.

A visitor from Windhoek who was still on holiday used his drone with a high-quality camera fixed to it to scour the waters in and around the riptide current.

"There are many seals out there, but no sign of the boy. I've been flying for about two hours now," he said.

A police officer was driving up and down the beach with a quad bike, but also had no luck.

"We'll do our best and hope for the best," he added. It is expected that the northward current may eventually push the body out onto the shore.

The latest drowning is the second this past holiday.

Last Saturday, a well-known businessman from Omaruru, Heinrich Dörgeloh (58), drowned after the vehicle he was a passenger in fell into a sinkhole on the beach at Pelican Bay, west of Walvis Bay, before the waves and current dragged the vehicle into deeper waters.

