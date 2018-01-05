5 January 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania-Flagged Ship Seized With 1.6 Tonnes of Cocaine

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen

A Tanzania-flagged ship was intercepted carrying 1.6 tonnes of cocaine last week in the Atlantic Ocean.

The unnamed vessel was spotted by a Dutch naval forces helicopter on Christmas Day. It was seized the next day and escorted to Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic by the US Coast Guard.

"Following a thorough inspection, the officials located 1,600 kilos of cocaine hidden between the fuel tanks aboard the ship on December 31," the World Maritime News website reported.

Tanzania has in the past been on the spot over vessels from countries targeted by UN sanctions flying its flag, mainly North Korea and Iranian ships. It has also suffered diplomatic embarrassment after vessels it has flagged are used to ferry illicit drugs.

Efforts to get comments regarding the latest vessel seizure from the Tanzania Zanzibar International Register of Shipping (TZIRS) that is responsible for registering foreign ships proved futile.

Officials from the ministry of Foreign Affairs were also not available for comment.

Last year, Tanzania was forced to deregister 45 foreign vessels for breach of UN sanctions against North Korea.

The ship seized last week, its crew and cocaine haul were handed over to the Dominican authorities for further investigation, said the maritime news site.

Tanzania

Central Bank Closes 5 Banks, 3 in Limbo

FOR the first time in history, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has closed five banks at a go and placed three others on the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.