South Africa: Bathabile Dlamini Seemingly Bent On Defying Constitutional Court Again to Retain Illegal CPs Contract

press release

Reports that the South African Social Security Agency's (SASSA) plans to extend the CPS contact by a further six months is yet another clear attempt by Minister Bathabile Dlamini to defy the Constitutional court and prolong the grants crisis.

The Constitutional Court ruled that CPS contact was invalid and could not be extended beyond the March 31 2018 deadline.

The DA will submit Parliamentary questions to Minister Dlamini asking her to provide clarity on the proposed contract extension with CPS, especially the financial benefits that could possibly accrue to the company as a result of this extension.

It is very suspicious that the tender specifications for the proposed contract extension are 'tailor-made' to suit CPS. The DA finds this highly irregular and may be a violation of public procurement procedures as specified by National Treasury.

SASSA's claim that its current negotiations with the South Africa Postal Office (SAPO) did not factor in grants distribution in the rural areas is simply disingenuous.

Since the Concourt declared the CPS contract as invalid, Minister Dlamini has used every trick in the book to ensure the illegal contract remains in place for as long as possible.

The grants standoff is a manufactured crisis by Minister Dlamini and SASSA that could compromise the livelihoods of millions of South Africans who depend on grants for their sustenance.

The DA will ensure that Parliament plays its role in preventing Minister Dlamini from breaking the law through a stubborn insistence on retaining an illegal contract.

Bridget Masango MP

DA Shadow Minister of Social Development