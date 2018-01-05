5 January 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Three Hungry Lion Outlets Shut - As Govt Closes One Pick N Pay Store in Bid to Stop Cholera

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hellen Tembo

THE Government has shut down three Hungry Lion outlets and one Pick n Pay store in a bid to clamp down on cholera.

The Hungry Lion outlets are those located at Kulima Tower Bus Station, Levy Mall and Cairo Road.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said they have also closed some food outlets in Chipata and Chaisa townships.

Dr Chilufya said at a Press briefing yesterday that the analysis of food samples, food preparation surfaces and hand swabs from food handlers in the Hungry Lion outlets and the other stores in Chipata and Chaisa townships indicated the presence of vibrio cholera and faecal contamination.

The Pick n Pay store in the town centre was closed because they did not indicate that one of their employees had exhibited symptoms of cholera.

The minister said it was an offence not to report if a worker had symptoms of cholera and all the shut outlets would remain closed until the inspectors were done with the investigations.

Dr Chilufya also said trucks coming from outside Lusaka carrying fruits and vegetables would not be allowed into Lusaka.

He said buildings erected on installations such as sewer and water pipes, especially in Matero East, should be demolished to pave way for the repair of the installations.

Dr Chilufya said currently, the outbreak had affected cumulatively 2,148 people country-wide and with 51 deaths recorded.

Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale urged the food outlets in the country to do regular checks on their employees and ensure that the food which they were serving people was in good condition.

United Nations (UN) country representative Janet Rogan said the UN supported the actions taken by the Government in order to prevent cholera.

Ms Rogan said to support the fight against cholera, the UN had contributed two million doses of cholera vaccine and 42,000 litres of chlorine.

She said the UN had raised US$1.3 million to support the vaccination campaign.

MMI Integrated Steel Zambia and Avic International have both donated K100,000 each to the Government towards the fight against cholera.

Meanwhile, many churches have responded to the campaign to clamp down on cholera by suspending some of their activities.

The Catholic Church in Lusaka has advised members not to shake hands during services and, in the affected areas, activities like parish meetings have been suspended.

The Lusaka Central Seventh Day Adventist Church has cancelled all services until further notice.

Zambia

High Copper Prices to Boost State Coffers

THE Government projects increased revenue collection through taxes from the mines because of the rising copper prices on… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.