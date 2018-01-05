5 January 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: High Copper Prices to Boost State Coffers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Helen Zulu

THE Government projects increased revenue collection through taxes from the mines because of the rising copper prices on the international market.

Prices of copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) are currently hovering around US$ 7, 200 a tonne.

Mines and Minerals development Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda said Government was happy that copper prices were rising as most mining companies were now making profits which would lead to Government collecting more money through taxes.

Mr Chanda said in an interview in Lusaka that the rise in copper prices was expected to motivate the mines to boost production as they were making profits.

"We are happy with the prices of copper because it means that the economy will also pick. Our mines are now making profits, implying that the country is now benefiting more as we are able to collect more taxes through corporate tax, from their profits and of course royalty because most of them are actually ramping up production because they have an opportunity," Mr Chanda said.

He said Government was expecting each and every mine to take advantage of the situation and increase production to higher levels to make more profits which would in turn benefit the country.

Mr Chanda further cautioned the mines not to neglect the safety standards as they ramped up their production to avoid accidents.

"I would like to caution the mines that actually with this attraction or motivation to expand they should not neglect safety because as you want more of copper you want to quickly expand and you might forget the safety standards that have to be maintained we do not want to lose any lives.

"When you look at what happened last year, we had less fatalities than what we had the other year 2016, ... we are not happy about it because we expect to have zero fatalities... ," Mr Chanda said.

Zambia

Three Hungry Lion Outlets Shut - As Govt Closes One Pick N Pay Store in Bid to Stop Cholera

THE Government has shut down three Hungry Lion outlets and one Pick n Pay store in a bid to clamp down on cholera. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.