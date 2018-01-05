South Africa: GDE Comes Up Trumps in District Performance

The Gauteng Basic Education Department (GDE) has dominated the list of top performing districts across the country with 7 of the top 10 performing districts emanating from Gauteng.

"We sit at the second spot nationally after Free State but we dominated the districts, which is a huge achievement for our province," said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

This comes as the top performing province in 2017 is the Free State, which achieved 86%, followed by Gauteng which achieved 85.1%.

The Gauteng average for districts is 85.2%. The performance of the Gauteng districts in ranking order are:

Tshwane north 89.8%

Ekurhuleni north 89.1%

Tshwane north 88.9%

Gauteng west 88.6%

Johannesburg west 88.6%

Sedibeng east 87.8%

Johannesburg east 87.8%

Johannesburg south 84.3%

Johannesburg north 84%

Tshwane west 83.4%

Gauteng east 82.9%

Sedibeng west 81.9%

Ekurhuleni south 80.7%

Johannesburg central 80%

Gauteng north 75.4%

The Class of 2017 is the 10th cohort to write the Curriculum Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS) aligned National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam.

A total of 150 588 Gauteng learners enrolled for the NSC examination. There was a total of 108 522 full time and 42066 part time candidates. Of the 97 284 who wrote the NSC exam, 82 826 successfully passed the exam, said the MEC.

The Gauteng Class of 2017 maintained the same pass rate than 2016, with 85.1%. A total of 35012 learners achieved Bachelor passes, whilst 34455 obtained a Diploma pass. Of the 35012 Bachelor passes, 20 085 of those passes were obtained by female learners.

The 2017 National Senior Certificate (NSC) overall pass rate is 75.1%, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday evening.

The 2017 matric class recorded the third highest enrolment of Grade 12 learners in the history of the basic education system in South Africa.

Progressed learners

In Gauteng, 4901 progressed learners wrote the 2017 NSC exam - of these, 3367 or 68.7% passed and 348 achieved a bachelor pass.

The learner progression policy encourages provinces to progress or condone over-aged learners who have repeated Grade 11 more than once and give them extra support to sit for the NSC examinations or allow them to modularise their examinations.

The Second Chance Programme and the learner progression policy were introduced to redress the inequalities of the past, by creating a conduit through which young people could be afforded a second chance in life, rather than adding to the large number of young people who are not in education, are unemployed and not in any form of training.

These programmes were intended to improve the access and retention of learners in the system, and improve the internal efficiency of the system.

"Most critics have considered Gauteng's support for progressing learners as a risk to the provincial performance. But it must be said that we are not chasing percentages, we are committed to ensure that all learners progress through the system in the minimum time allowed," said the MEC.

The efforts of the province to allow the progression of learners has yielded fruit.

"It must be re-emphasised, that the phenomenon of progressing learners who have not met promotion requirements is not unique to South Africa. It happens in countries like Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Japan, Korea, and the United Kingdom.

"These countries are pro-automatic progression instead of repetition. This approach has been found to be efficient. We have carried out our first step in dealing with inefficiency," said the MEC.

Province in numbers

Top 3 overall performing learners

Jacqueline Janse van Rensburg from Hoerskool Oos-Moot

Stefan Nel from Hoerskool Florida

Nelize van Schalkwyk from Hoerskool Alberton

Top 3 to performing township learners

Sehlabelo Mapule Jessica from Innqayizivele Secondary School

Tshepo Motsoeneng from Esokwazi Secondary School

Nkosinathi Lucky Nkabinde from Unity Secondary School

Top 3 LSEN Learners

Jestus Fouche from Destinata Skool

Yandisiwe Yabona Zamakwayi Qubekile from Hoerskool Suiderlig

Ayodele Joy Morobi from Hoerskool Suiderlig

Top 3 performing township schools

Unity Secondary School with 95.53%

Soshanguve Secondary School with 90.82%

Phumlani Secondary School with 91.95%

Top 3 overall performing schools

Hoerskool Waterkloof with 100%

Hoerskool Garsfontein with 100%

Hoerskool Menlopark with100%

Top 3 performing schools in the SSIP Programme

Unity Secondary School achieved 95.53%

Bhukulani Secondary School achieved 92.37%

MH Joosub Technical Secondary School achieved 73.17%

Most improved schools

Letsibogo Secondary School achieved 100%, from 99.2 achieved in 2016

Kennilworth Secondary School achieved 100%, from 100% achieved in 2016

Diepsloot Secondary School achieved 100%, from 95.38% achieved in 2016

Top 3 schools with most Bachelor passes

Hoerskool Waterkloof

Hoerskool Garsfontein

Hoerskool Menlopark

Top 3 independent schools

Al-Aqsa School achieved 100%

Lenasia Muslim School achieved 98.92%

Fransciscan Matric Project achieved 86.07