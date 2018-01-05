South Africa/Zimbabwe: Ajax Cape Town Snap Up Zimbabwean Hard-Man

South Africa — Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the arrival of Zimbabwean international midfielder Gerald 'The General' Takwara.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year deal, just a couple of months after helping FC Platinum win their first ever league title in Zimbabwe's top flight.

According to the Ajax website, Takwara was first spotted 'at the 2017 COSAFA Cup Tournament in Rustenburg, where his exploits in the middle of the park helped The Warriors of Zimbabwe to the crown.'

The player is excited about the next chapter in his career and explained what his game is all about.

"It is a great feeling, I am really happy to have finally joined the Urban Warriors," he said.

"I'd describe myself as a tough-tackling midfielder, I'm massive [laughs], I can pass the ball around, but I'd say my best attribute is breaking down opposition attacks.

"Winning the league (in Zimbabwe) is one of the best feelings, it has been a steady rise for me and I hope to continue my rise at Ajax Cape Town. I've followed the club closely and I'm confident I can make a positive impact here."

Ajax Cape Town Head of Football Mich D'Avray added some more insight into what Ajax fans can expect from the new arrival.

"He is a nuggety midfielder, quite aggressive, very strong. Hopefully he can adjust and settle in quickly.

"He has a bit of bite in him, he gets stuck in and keeps it simple," D'Avray stated.