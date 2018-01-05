Zimbabwe: Activist Charged Over 'Mnangagwa a Murderer' Protest Not Mental Patient, Say Doctors

A HARARE man who was arrested after he allegedly called President Emmerson Mnangagwa a murderer is not a mental patient, doctors certified Thursday.

Activist Gustav Kativhu landed in the dock after he hectored Mnangagwa at the December Zanu PF special congress which elected the latter party leader.

He was refused bail by Harare magistrate Josephine Sande after prosecutors successfully sought to have him mentally examined following disorderly conduct at initial remand.

The activist had banged counters in the court room, protesting against his detention while repeatedly shouting that Mnangagwa killed his friend.

Defence lawyer Job Sikhala opposed the mental exam application by prosecutor Michael Reza.

Sikhala insisted that his client did not have any mental health problems, explaining that the conduct in court was due to psychological trauma after "abuse at the hands of Zanu PF thugs".

Kitivu is charged with undermining the President's authority or, alternatively, disorderly conduct at a public gathering.

After the results of the psychiatric examination were tendered in court Thursday, Sikhala then applied for bail on behalf of his client.

Ruling on the bail bid is expected on Friday.