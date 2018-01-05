5 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Activist Charged Over 'Mnangagwa a Murderer' Protest Not Mental Patient, Say Doctors

Tagged:

Related Topics

A HARARE man who was arrested after he allegedly called President Emmerson Mnangagwa a murderer is not a mental patient, doctors certified Thursday.

Activist Gustav Kativhu landed in the dock after he hectored Mnangagwa at the December Zanu PF special congress which elected the latter party leader.

He was refused bail by Harare magistrate Josephine Sande after prosecutors successfully sought to have him mentally examined following disorderly conduct at initial remand.

The activist had banged counters in the court room, protesting against his detention while repeatedly shouting that Mnangagwa killed his friend.

Defence lawyer Job Sikhala opposed the mental exam application by prosecutor Michael Reza.

Sikhala insisted that his client did not have any mental health problems, explaining that the conduct in court was due to psychological trauma after "abuse at the hands of Zanu PF thugs".

Kitivu is charged with undermining the President's authority or, alternatively, disorderly conduct at a public gathering.

After the results of the psychiatric examination were tendered in court Thursday, Sikhala then applied for bail on behalf of his client.

Ruling on the bail bid is expected on Friday.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe's Sons Face Arrest After Anti-Corruption Probe

Former president Robert Mugabe's sons Bellarmine Chatunga and Robert Junior, stepson Russell Goreraza and son-in-law… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.