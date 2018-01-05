4 January 2018

East Africa: Israeli Firm to Supply Hospital Smartcards in East Africa

By James Ngunjiri

An Israel-based cashless payment solution provider, On Track Innovations Ltd (OTI), will supply patient information smartcards and biometric verification technology in East Africa.

Through its South African subsidiary, OTI has supplied personal health solutions worth Ksh103 million ($1 million) and intends to supply its smartcards and biometric verification technology to Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and South Sudan.

The cards validate the identity of a patient by using unique fingerprint technology that eliminates fraud and impersonation.

The technology encrypts and stores the medical data on a portable device.

"OTI's advanced solutions offer securer treatment for patients, access to medical information, reduction in medical errors and adverse events. Our ongoing activity in the region proves OTI's dedication in providing a better service to the African community," said OTI chief executive Shlomi Cohen.

The firm manufactures and sells secure cashless payment solutions using contactless near-field communication technology.

The firm addresses cashless payment and management requirements for the Internet of Payment Things, wearables, automated retail and petroleum markets.

OTI's headquarters is in Rosh Pinna, Israel, and operates a global network of regional offices, franchisees and partners.

The firm has a presence in USA, South Africa, Poland, Japan, Australia, the Netherlands, the UK, Slovakia, Spain, and Scandinavia.

