Egypt: Health, Military Production Ministers Probe Joint Ventures

Minister of Health and Population Dr Ahmed Emadeddin Radi and Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed el Assar discussed the latest developments in projects carried out between the two sides.

The meeting covered a project presented by Dr Salwa el Gebaly, a bio-technology expert and President and CEO of Nour Heart Company, to establish a pharmaceutical industry city in Egypt with the participation of the government.

Radi welcomed the project, saying "we will stand by this project with everything we have for the prosperity of Egypt."

Nour Heart, Inc. was founded by Salwa Elgebaly, Ph.D. in 1997 to provide consulting services to Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies, as well as to Venture Capital firms. Services include scientific consultation, medical writing, and literature searches. Nour Heart, Inc. includes a group of scientists and practicing physicians who are interested in technology analysis and new product development.