Egypt: Helwan Church Attack

Security apparatuses thwarted on 29/12/2017 a terrorist attack that targeted a church in the southern Cairo district of Helwan.
A terrorist was killed in a shootout with police, while a manhunt was launched to arrest another terrorist.
Security forces tasked with securing churches in Helwan exchanged fire with two gunmen who opened fire at the church earlier in the day.
A perpetrator of a terrorist attack that targeted a church in Cairo's Helwan district was arrested. He was nabbed with a machine gun, five magazines, 150 bullets and a bomb in his possession.
Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said the armed attack left 9 people dead and five others injured.
Names of the injured:
1. Mohamed El Sayed Mohamed (30 years old)
2. Christine Wadie (20 years old)
3. Emad Farag Fathy (45 years old)
4. Awatif Khater Mikhail (74 years old)
5. Ibrahim Ismail (34 years old)
Names of martyrs:
1. Emad Abdel-Shaheed (45 years old)
2. Safa Abdel-Shaheed (43 years old)
3. Wadih al-Qamas (65 years old)
4. Eveline Shukrallah (52 years old)
5. Wajih Ishaq (90 years old)
6. Reza Abdel Rahman (45 years old) security force
7. Nermine Sadiq Moussa (30 years old)
8. Romani Shaker (38 years old)
9. Atef Shaker (26 years old)
Statements
Presidency: Terrorist attacks not to weaken determination of Egyptians to purge Egypt of terrorism
Cabinet condemns terrorist attack on Mar Mina church
Parliament condemns Helwan church attack
Interior Ministry: Policeman, 8 civilians killed in Helwan church attack
Developments
Health Ministry: 10 killed, 5 injured in Hewlan church attack
General prosecution: Examining surveillance cameras, national security to investigate in Helwan attack
Prosecutor General Nabil Ahmed Sadeq assigned the Interior Ministry's national security sector to swiftly investigate in the Helwan terrorist attack that targeted Mar Mina Church.
The First Attorney General of the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) Counselor Khaled Diaa ordered that the records of surveillance cameras at the church and the shop be viewed.
The investigation team at the SSSP continued hearing witnesses who saw the perpetrator committing his crime.
The SSSP will question the criminal once his health condition becomes stable.
Interior minister honors Cairo police for foiling Helwan attack
Domestic Reactions
Azhar Grand Imam condemns Helwan church attack
Culture minister: Mar Mina church attack reflects vigilance of security forces
International Reactions
German embassy condemns Helwan church attack
Bahrain CP, PM condole with Sisi over victims of church attack
Saudi king, CP condole with Sisi for victims of Helwan church attack
Trump asserts support for Egypt in fight against terrorism
UN chief deplores Helwan church attack
EU condmens attack on Helwan church
France slams terrorist attack on Helwan church
US embassy condemns Helwan church attack
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE denounce Helwan church attack
France pledges support for Egypt in face of terrorism
Oman condemns terrorist attack on Mar Mina church
UK denounces terrorist attack on Mar Mina church