Egypt: Helwan Church Attack

Security apparatuses thwarted on 29/12/2017 a terrorist attack that targeted a church in the southern Cairo district of Helwan.

A terrorist was killed in a shootout with police, while a manhunt was launched to arrest another terrorist.

Security forces tasked with securing churches in Helwan exchanged fire with two gunmen who opened fire at the church earlier in the day.

A perpetrator of a terrorist attack that targeted a church in Cairo's Helwan district was arrested. He was nabbed with a machine gun, five magazines, 150 bullets and a bomb in his possession.

Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said the armed attack left 9 people dead and five others injured.

Names of the injured:

1. Mohamed El Sayed Mohamed (30 years old)

2. Christine Wadie (20 years old)

3. Emad Farag Fathy (45 years old)

4. Awatif Khater Mikhail (74 years old)

5. Ibrahim Ismail (34 years old)

Names of martyrs:

1. Emad Abdel-Shaheed (45 years old)

2. Safa Abdel-Shaheed (43 years old)

3. Wadih al-Qamas (65 years old)

4. Eveline Shukrallah (52 years old)

5. Wajih Ishaq (90 years old)

6. Reza Abdel Rahman (45 years old) security force

7. Nermine Sadiq Moussa (30 years old)

8. Romani Shaker (38 years old)

9. Atef Shaker (26 years old)

