5 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM Attends Arab Ministerial Meeting On Al Quds in Amman

Tagged:

Related Topics

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head on Saturday 06/01/2018 for Jordan to attend an Arab ministerial meeting on the consequences of a US decision recognizing Al Quds as the capital of Israel and moving the US embassy there, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid on Friday 05/01/2017.

Saturday's meeting is aimed at discussing the fallout of the US decision and coordinating Arab and international stances and efforts on this score, he pointed out.

Participants will also include the foreign ministers of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Morocco along with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit, he added.

Egypt

Mohamed Salah Crowned CAF African Player of the Year

Egypt and Liverpool playmaker, Mohamed Salah, was last night crowned African Player of the Year 2017. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.