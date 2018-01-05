Egypt: FM Attends Arab Ministerial Meeting On Al Quds in Amman

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will head on Saturday 06/01/2018 for Jordan to attend an Arab ministerial meeting on the consequences of a US decision recognizing Al Quds as the capital of Israel and moving the US embassy there, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid on Friday 05/01/2017.

Saturday's meeting is aimed at discussing the fallout of the US decision and coordinating Arab and international stances and efforts on this score, he pointed out.

Participants will also include the foreign ministers of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Morocco along with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit, he added.