Egypt: Prince Henrik of Denmark Arrives At Sharm El Sheikh

Henrik, husband of Queen of Denmark, arrived Thursday 04/01/2018 at Sharm El Sheikh international airport for vacation.

The prince was accompanied by an Egyptian-Danish friend to the royal family Anan el Galaly.

Media Adviser of South Sinai Governor Abdel Fattah Helmy welcomed the prince at the airport.

Henrik told MENA that he will remain in the city for a long vacation, which could take months, adding that he loves Sharm El Sheikh and its warm weather during this time of year, compared to Europe's cold weather.