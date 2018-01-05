5 January 2018

Egypt: Tourist Killed, 12 Injured When Balloon Fell Down in Luxor

A female tourist was killed and 12 others were injured when a balloon fell down in Luxor on Friday morning due to bad weather.

Luxor security director received a report that the accident took place when the balloon was touring the Western Bank of the city carrying several tourists and Egyptians.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said that the dead body and all injured were carried to Luxor International Hospital.

He added that only two of the wounded are in serious condition.

Up to 20 ambulances were rushed to the scene of the accident, said Sherif Wadei, an adviser to the minister of health.

