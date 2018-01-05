Egypt: Salah to African, Egyptian Children - Never Stop Dreaming

Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on Thursday 04/01/2017 urged African and Egyptian children to never stop dreaming.

He made these remarks after winning the best African player for 2017 award given by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) during a ceremony held in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

Salah expressed his happiness for winning the award, saying it is a great honor to be nominated among the top three players in Africa.

He underlined that winning this award is a dream that has come true in 2017.

In addition, he thanked his family for their continued support.

Salah overcame his Liverpool teammate and Senegalese national Sadio Mane, and Borussia Dortmund and Gabonese player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win the award.