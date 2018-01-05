5 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: CAF Awards - Morocco's WAC Best African Club in 2017

Accra — Morocco's Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) was elected, Thursday night, as the best African Club in 2017 at a ceremony organized in Accra by Africa's football governing body, the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The award is a recognition of WAC's achievements of last year, especially after winning a second title of the African Champions League against Al Ahly of Egypt.

The ceremony was attended by Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and FIFA secretary-general, Fatma Samoura.

The event held in Ghanaian capital was dubbed the 'AITEO CAF AWARDS 2017.'

It also awarded other personalities in the football industry over the last year.

