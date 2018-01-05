5 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Indonesia to Start Trade Talks With Five Countries Including Morocco to Boost Exports (Indonesian Paper)

Jakarta — Indonesia will kick off trade talks with five countries including Morocco under both bilateral and regional schemes this year to help jack up the country's exports, said Indonesian paper "Jakarta Post".

"Southeast Asia's largest economy will kick off talks with five partners, namely Morocco, Peru, Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa," noted the paper in its online edition.

Trade ministry director-general of export development, Arlinda Imbang Jaya, who was quoted by "Jakarta Post", said that the partners had been chosen based on their strategic importance to help boost Indonesia's exports.

Indonesia will also discuss a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with the Gulf Cooperation Council, in addition to a free trade agreement (FTA) with Canada, along with fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), added the same source.

The agreements are expected to boost particularly non-oil and gas exports, noted the paper.

It added that Jakarta has ongoing trade negotiations with various partners, including Australia, Iran, the European Union (EU) and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries.

The Trade ministry targets to increase non-oil and gas exports in 2018 by 5 to 7 percent from the estimated US$ 154.8 billion achieved in 2017.

From January to November, non-oil and gas exports reached $139.68 billion, up 16.89 percent from a year earlier.

