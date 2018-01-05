5 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Africa: AU - Morocco Takes Part in Experts Preparatory Meeting for 10th Stc Ordinary Session On Defense, Safety & Security

Addis Ababa — Morocco is taking part in the preparatory meeting of experts for the 10th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Specialized Technical Committee on Defense, Safety and Security (STCDSS), which opened Friday in Addis Ababa.

The Moroccan delegation to this meeting is made up of representatives of the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the ministry of the Interior and the National Defense Administration.

The opening ceremony was marked by a minute of silence in memory of peacekeepers and victims of violence in Africa, followed by the approval of STCDSS agenda and office.

At this three-day event, which is being held at AU Headquarters, participating delegations will examine several issues, notably the report of the chairperson of the AU Commission and the experts' report on the verification of the capacities undertaken by the African Standby Force (ASF), established in 2003 by the AU.

