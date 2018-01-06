Rwanda: Roots Reggae Live Concert Is Back

The first edition of live reggae concert dubbed 'Roots Reggae' took place at the Kacyiru-based Inema Art Gallery on December 28.

It was without a doubt one of the best live reggae concerts in Kigali in the year gone by. The three-in-one concert was thereafter supposed to head to Alpha and Omega atop Rebero Hill on New Year's Day, but logistical problems saw the concert cancelled at the very last minute.

However, the third and last leg of the concerts is on this Saturday at the Kimihurura-based Mulindi Japan One Love Project, popularly known as Kwa Rasta, after the owner, Gatera Emmanuel.

Lioneyes Jasporah, a Rwandan reggae musician based in Brussels, Belgium is the brain behind the concerts, and also the main act on stage. In Brussels, Lioneyes is the front man of roots reggae band called One Cell Foundation, formed in 2014.

Before relocating to Belgium, Lioneyes had played with different local reggae ensembles like the Holy Jah Doves, the band that is backing him at the concert. He also hosted a reggae music slot in the early days of commercial FM radio broadcasting in Rwanda, on Contact FM.

At the Inema concert, his fans got the rare opportunity to jam to songs off his latest album titled Space and Memory, which features songs in English and French. Some of the songs off the album include; Inna One Cell, Superstition, Dimension, and Colonization.

The show will also be graced by guest performances from the Holy Jah Doves, Best Sound Band, Strong Voice Band, and 2T Reggae Man, among others. There will also be a DJ set featuring DJs Reggae zone, Makombe Inc, and Tatiana.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m and will run till late.

Entrance is Rwf3,000 (singles) and Rwf5,000 for couples.